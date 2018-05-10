

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 3.122 trillion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday - up 4.2 percent on year.



That beat expectations for a surplus of 2.899 trillion yen following the 2.076 trillion yen surplus in February.



The trade balance reflected a surplus of 1.190 trillion yen, up an annual 37.6 percent. That also beat expectations for 1.023 trillion yen following the 188.7 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



Imports were down 0.9 percent on year to 6.257 trillion yen, while exports added an annual 3.7 percent to 7.447 trillion yen.



