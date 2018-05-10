

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AMP Ltd. (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX) said that it has been served with two class action proceedings: a claim filed in the Supreme Court of New South Wales by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and a claim filed in the Federal Court of Australia (Victorian Registry) by Phi Finney McDonald. AMP intends to vigorously defend the proceedings.



The proceeding filed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is on behalf of shareholders who acquired an interest in AMP's shares between 10 May 2012 and 15 April 2018.



The proceeding filed by Phi Finney McDonald is on behalf of shareholders who acquired an interest in AMP's shares between 6 May 2013 and 13 April 2018.



Both proceedings relate to matters referred to during the hearings of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry in April 2018.



Separately, AMP reported that its Australian wealth management or AWM assets under management was A$128.3 billion in the first-quarter of 2018, down 2 per cent from the fourth-quarter of 2017, largely due to weaker investment markets.



AWM net cash outflow was A$200 million, in line with the first-quarter of 2017, reflects subdued period of activity in superannuation following non-concessional contribution cap changes in 2017.



Strong net cashflows on AMP's North platform at A$1.2 billion, up 14 per cent on the first-quarter of 2017.



In response to ASIC industry reports 499 and 515, AMP said it continues to review adviser conduct, customer fees, the quality of advice, and the monitoring and supervision of its advisers. The company anticipates that this review will lead to further customer remediation costs and associated expenses. It will provide a further update at or before the first-half of 2018 results.



AMP Capital external net cashflows were A$1.6 billion in the latest-quarter, an increase from A$228 million last year, driven by flows into real assets (real estate and infrastructure investments), and strong performance by China Life AMP Asset Management (CLAMP).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX