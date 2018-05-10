

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day wining streak in which it had gathered more than 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,160-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets positive as surging oil prices outweighed geopolitical concerns. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the insurance companies were offset by support from the financials and oil stocks.



For the day, the index eased 2.35 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 3,159.15 after trading between 3,145.66 and 3,165.37. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 1.66 points or 0.09 percent to end at 1,834.56.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.26 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.17 percent, Agricultural Bank of China was unchanged, China Construction Bank gained 0.40 percent, Bank of Communications picked up 0.16 percent, China Life shed 0.55 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.21 percent, PetroChina advanced 0.77 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.70 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, climbing firmly into positive territory after ending Tuesday's trade on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



The Dow advanced 182.33 points or 0.75 percent to 24,542.54, while the NASDAQ jumped 73.00 points or 1 percent to 7,339.91 and the S&P 500 surged 25.87 points or 0.97 percent to 2,697.79.



The strength was fueled by a sharp increase in the price of crude oil following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions.



As a result, crude oil prices continued to rally amid geopolitical tensions and a significant drop in U.S. oil inventories. June WTI oil gained $2.08 or 3 percent to settle at $71.14/bbl, the highest since November 2014.



In economic news, the Labor Department reported a modest uptick in producer prices in April, while core producer prices also ticked slightly higher.



Closer to home, China will on Thursday release April figures for consumer and producer prices. Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.9 percent on year, slowing from 2.1 percent in March. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 3.4 percent, up from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



