

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of April 2018 increased 10.9 percent, with a 10.2 percent increase in U.S., a 14.0 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 11.2 percent. E-commerce sales were up 43.1 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 7.3 percent, with a 7.9 percent rise in U.S., a 6.0 percent increase in Canada, and 6.3 percent rise in Other International comparable sales. E-commerce sales were up 41.5 percent.



Net sales were $10.81 billion for the retail month of April, the four weeks ended May 6, 2018, an increase of 13.1 percent from $9.56 billion last year.



For the thirty-five weeks of fiscal year 2018 ended May 6, 2018, the Company reported net sales of $92.24 billion, an increase of 12.2 percent from $82.24 billion last year.



This year's four-week April retail month had one additional shopping day versus last year, due to the calendar shift of Easter. This positively impacted total and comparable April sales by an estimated one and one half to two percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX