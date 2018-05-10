The ninth Hong Kong International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair concluded today. The three-day fair welcomed over 11,500 buyers from 70 countries and regions, up 6.7 per cent over the previous year. Buyers show keen interest in the Rehabilitation and Elderly Care zone, one of 18 thematic zones featured at the Medical Fair to facilitate sourcing.

In addition to the HKMHDIA pavilion comprising 38 local companies, the Medical Fair also welcomed other group pavilions from around the world, such as the Czech Republic and the Wielkopolska region of Poland. They presented the latest medical technology from their respective countries or regions.

Experts share their insights at the seminar on "Disruptive Medtech Innovations from Southern California", one of a series of seminar held during the fair period to help the industry monitor the pulse of the market.



HONG KONG, May 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The ninth HKTDC Hong Kong International Medical Devices and Supplies Fair (Medical Fair) concluded its three-day run today. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA), the fair welcomed over 11,500 buyers from 70 countries and regions, up 6.7 per cent over last year.Record exhibitor number; bigger group pavilions"Increasing health awareness is driving the continual growth of the global medical equipment and supplies market," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau. "This year, the Medical Fair recorded encouraging growth in buyer attendance, both from mature markets such as the United States and Australia, and from emerging markets including Russia, Thailand and Macau, indicating there is flourishing demand for medical products and services across many markets."Continued expansion saw the Medical Fair feature a record 280 exhibitors from 13 countries and regions this year, showcasing an extensive array of medical equipment, technologies and services to global buyers. The fair welcomed new group pavilions from Taiwan, Guangdong Association for Medical Devices Industry and Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) from the US, as well as returning pavilions, with expanded exhibiting area, from HKMHDIA, the Czech Republic, the Wielkopolska region of Poland and the Ningbo Association for Medical Devices Industry. The Czech Republic and SoCalBio also conducted on-site seminars to introduce the country's latest medical technology.Start-ups explore medical marketThe medical industry is becoming a popular sector for the new generation of entrepreneurs, with many start-ups developing innovative medical products and services to capitalise on business opportunities in the sector. This year's Medical Fair saw the return of the Startup zone, gathering a number of start-ups to present innovative ideas.MedEXO Robotics, a local start-up exhibiting at the fair for the first time, showcased the smart pillbox MedPot and the WalkAid, which helps Parkinson's disease patients walk. More than 100 buyers made enquiries with the company on the first two days of the fair alone, including a Hong Kong foot care products expert who planned to use the WalkAid technology to develop insoles for children with splay feet. Meanwhile, a local non-government organisation serving the elderly planned to buy the MedPot.Business matching boosts businessTo facilitate sourcing, the Medical Fair featured 18 thematic zones covering various medical supplies, including the World of Health & Wellness, which showcased healthcare products and services such as fitness products, functional food and beverages, cosmetic supplies and services, as well as physiotherapy supplies and equipment."The World of Health & Wellness attracts a large number of professional buyers. We are happy to have met with potential distributors from Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Malaysia and the Chinese mainland for our V-Meds-brand lung cleansing kits," said Winson Heung, Marketing Director of V-Meds (Asia) Limited. "We expect that about 10 of them will become our distributors. Meanwhile, two buyers from the Chinese mainland and India have expressed their intention to buy around 1,000 pieces. The fair's results have been encouraging."The HKTDC also provided a range of quality services to help the industry capture business opportunities. Through the HKTDC's business matching service, Bulgarian buyer Krassimir Christov from Aichhorn and Co EOOD, visiting the Medical Fair for the first time, found two potential suppliers from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong. "They supply different items such as surgical drapes, plastic scissors and absorbent pads. I plan to buy 100,000 pieces per item," he said.To help industry professionals monitor the pulse of the market, a series of seminars was organised, covering such topics as trends in Medtech and smart healthcare, as well as updates on procurement guidelines and medical device regulations. The Hospital Authority Convention 2018 (7-8 May), another major event for medical professionals in the Asia Pacific region, was held on the first two days of the Medical Fair, attracting more than 5,600 attendees.Fair website: www.hktdc.com/hkmedicalfair/Photo download: https://bit.ly/2I8w2oyComments from exhibitors and buyers: https://bit.ly/2ru2iMoAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. 