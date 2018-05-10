

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared initial gains and is modestly higher on Thursday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and the surge in crude oil prices. Investors are digesting a raft of local economic data. Energy stocks and automakers are among the major gainers.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 26.36 points or 0.12 percent to 22,435.24, after rising to a high of 22,530.64 in early trades.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 0.4 percent after crude oil prices rose 3 percent overnight.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising more than 2 percent after the company reported an increase in its fiscal 2018 profit and announced a share buyback on Wednesday. Honda is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent, Panasonic is up 0.3 percent and Canon is edging higher by less than 0.1 percent. Sony is edging down 0.02 percent.



In the tech space, Alps Electric and Kyocera are adding more than 2 percent each, while Advantest is declining 0.5 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.7 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Mitsubishi Motors is rising 10 percent, Isetan Mitsukoshi is gaining almost 10 percent and IHI Corp. is advancing almost 6 percent.



On the flip side, Furukawa Electric is losing almost 10 percent, Japan Steel Works is declining 3 percent and Softbank Group is lower by more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 3.122 trillion yen in March, up 4.2 percent on year. That beat expectations for a surplus of 2.899 trillion yen following the 2.076 trillion yen surplus in February.



Japan's trade balance reflected a surplus of 1.190 trillion yen, up an annual 37.6 percent. That also beat expectations for 1.023 trillion yen following the 188.7 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



Imports were down 0.9 percent on year to 6.257 trillion yen after surging 17.8 percent in February. Exports added an annual 3.7 percent to 7.447 trillion yen after gaining 0.9 percent a month earlier.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in April, coming in at 525.075 trillion yen. That exceeded expectations for a gain of 1.9 percent and was up from 2.0 percent in March.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 109 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, partly due to a sharp increase by the price of crude oil following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.



The Dow advanced 182.19 points or 0.8 percent to 24,542.40, the Nasdaq jumped 73.00 points or 1 percent to 7,339.90 and the S&P 500 surged up 25.87 points or 1 percent to 2,697.79.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both edged up by 0.2 percent.



Crude oil prices continued to rally Wednesday amid geopolitical tensions and a significant drop in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude for June delivery spiked $2.08 or 3 percent to $71.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest since November 2014.



