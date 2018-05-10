

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 137.25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20 per share.



The offering will consist of shares of the Company's common stock to be sold by AXA S.A., as selling stockholder.



The company said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by AXA. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 10, 2018 under the ticker symbol 'EQH'. The offering is expected to close on May 14, 2018.



In connection with the offering, the selling stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 20.59 million shares of common stock



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX