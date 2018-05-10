

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday it is sending a team of four to investigate Tuesday's fatal, electric vehicle crash on State Route A1A, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



A 2014 Tesla Model S was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a wall resulting in a postcrash fire. The NTSB does not, at this time, anticipate autopilot being a part of this investigation. Two vehicle occupants died, and one occupant was injured.



This NTSB investigation primarily focus on emergency response in relation to the electric vehicle battery fire, including fire department activities and towing operations. The team of four is expected to arrive in Florida Wednesday evening.



'NTSB has a long history of investigating emerging transportation technologies, such as lithium ion battery fires in commercial aviation, as well as a fire involving the lithium ion battery in a Chevrolet Volt in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,' said NTSB Chairman Robert S. Sumwalt.



