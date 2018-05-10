

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to begin selling subscriptions to certain video services directly via its TV app, rather than asking users to subscribe to them through apps individually downloaded from the App Store, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Normally, consumers must download and subscribe to services like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Now, Showtime, and others on an individual basis. But just as Amazon has done with its Prime Video Channel subscriptions, Apple is aiming to centralize those options and have its TV app become the place that iOS and Apple TV owners visit to subscribe to them.



The TV app already acts as a hub where users can universally search for and browse shows and movies from numerous service; once they've chosen something, the associated streaming app opens up and immediately starts playing.



Bloomberg doesn't specify which companies Apple is talking to or planning to partner with. Amazon's Prime Video Channels include HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, CBS All Access, and a bunch of smaller, more niche services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX