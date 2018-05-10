YPO Announces the 2018 Global Innovation Award Winners

Honoring Global Leaders Initiating Innovative, Transformative and Inspirational Breakthroughs

DALLAS, May 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPO (http://www.ypo.org/), the premier chief executive leadership organization in the world, announced the winners of the Global Innovation Awards as a part of its third annual YPO Innovation Week (http://www.ypoinnovationweek.com/). The Global Innovation Awards honors those YPO members who have initiated breakthrough innovations that inspire positive transformation.

In addition to recognizing the top innovators from among more than 25,000 YPO members across 130 countries, the Global Innovation Awards also honor Africa's top innovator and the top young adult innovator, who is a child of YPO member (ages 17-29).

"Each year, YPO has this amazing opportunity to honor and highlight these distinguished innovators who are making an indelible mark around the world. The Global Innovation Awards highlight those who are leading the way in creating forward-thinking companies and significant opportunities now and for future generations," said Keith Alper, Chair of YPO Innovation Week.



During May, the 2018 YPO Innovation Week will connect influential entrepreneurs, innovators and thought leaders to exchange ideas about inspiration, breakthroughs and transformation through more than 50 signature events, live two-way interactive video casts and livestream events around the world. YPO announced the top African innovator at Africa Ignite in Nairobi, Kenya, and the Global Innovation Award winner in New York City.

2018 Global Innovation Award Winners

Global Innovation Award - Harjit Gill, X-Halo

Harjit Gill is the CEO of X-Halo, the world's first device to detect the early onset of respiratory diseases before any signs of symptoms. Connected to a smartphone, the device is the only one to give early warnings of disease and track lung health by measuring breath temperature.

Through the device, once signs are detected, patients can implement lifestyle changes and medication options to manage any potential issues at an affordable cost at home.



Global Innovation Award - Africa Top Innovator - Yariv Cohen, Ignite Power

Yariv Cohen is the CEO of Ignite Power, a Pan-African developer and financier of safe clean energy solutions. Of these solutions is a solar system for rural homes that integrates with mobile money for a pay-as-you-use energy and leasing model costing as little as USD4 per month.



Ignite Power has connected nearly 500,000 people to safe solar power and projects to reach 10 million by 2021.



Global Innovation Award - YPO Next Generation - Leslie Lim, Cicil

Leslie Lim is the Co-Founder of Cicil, a Google launchpad accelerator startup focused on providing financial access to the underserved Indonesian university student segment. Cicil provides micro loans to students, helping them in a number of ways including financing laptops and tablets, sports equipment and more.



"Congratulations to the 2018 Global Innovation Award honorees as they highlight the innovation and breadth of talent of the global YPO network," said Scott Mordell, CEO of YPO (http://www.ypo.org/). "These innovators are accelerating what's next and leading the way for the future."

Finalists

The top finalists for the YPO Global Innovation Awards include:



Jerry Callahan, Founder and CEO of Heatworks

Jerry Callahan is the inventor of Ohmic Array Technology, which combines an array of graphite electrodes with a digital control mechanism, providing a pure and effective method of heating water using water as the heating element instead of metallic heating elements.



Nicolas Durand, CEO and Founder of Abionic

Nicolas Durand is the CEO and Founder of Abionic, which has developed the abioSCOPE, the world's most rapid diagnostic platform based on a drop of blood to improve medical diagnosis at point-of-care.

George Kurtz, President, CEO and Co-Founder of CrowdStrike

George Kurtz is the President, CEO and Co-Founder of CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company highly recognized for its cloud-driven approach to stopping breaches. CrowdStrike's technology - the Falcon platform - has established a new standard in helping organizations stop breaches, extending beyond malware to prevent advanced targeted attacks regardless of their origin or technique.

Sunil Lalvani, Managing Director of Binatone Lifestyle Ltd.

Sunil Lalvani founded Project Maji to tackle the global water challenge by designing and developing solar-powered water kiosks across rural communities in sub-Saharan Africa to provide safe drinking water. Currently, Project Maji provides 15,000 people with clean water across 11 locations with the goal of expanding to one million people by 2025.

Christina Lomasney, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Modumetal, Inc.

Christina Lomasney is the President, CEO and Co-Founder of Modumetal, which manufactures a new class of nanolayered metals that are stronger, lighter and more durable than conventional metals and alloys. While derived from the same basic raw materials as conventional metals, Modumetal's nanolaminated alloys can be used almost anywhere metals and alloys are used today while providing significant performance improvements over conventional metals

Bob White, President and CEO of Entellus Medical, Inc

Bob White is the President and CEO of Entellus Medical, Inc, which has created the XprESS ENT Dilation System. The system, which has treated more than 200,000 to date, is used for the minimally invasive treatment of adult and pediatric patients with chronic and recurrent sinusitis. Patients treated with the system have experienced faster recovery, less bleeding, less use of prescription pain medication and fewer post-procedure debridements.

Lee Zheng, Owner of Smart Technologies and Investment Ltd. and Founder and CEO of PIN Genie

Lee Zheng is the owner of Smart Technologies and Investment and Founder and CEO of PIN Genie. PIN Genie is an innovation of PIN technology. This highly secure, peek-proof patented technology can be applied to devices that require the use of PIN, making it impossible for others to spy a PIN and providing more security and convenience for users.

About YPO Innovation Week

YPO Innovation Week (http://www.ypoinnovationweek.com/) is a series of more than 50 events conducted in over 30 countries throughout the world from 7-11 May 2018, featuring dynamic global innovators who will come together to share best-in-class business strategies as well as timely and relevant insights that are fueling innovation and shaping the future of global business over the next decade.

Through signature Innovation Week events, live two-way interactive video casts and livestream events, business leaders will learn how to keep pace with innovation trends on a global scale, innovate and disrupt industry practices, nurture and develop value-creating ideas across organizations and positively impact communities, industries and the world.

About YPO

The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO empowers more than 25,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ 16 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit YPO.org (http://www.ypo.org/).

Contact:

YPO

Linda Fisk

Office: +1 972 629 7305 (United States)

Mobile: +1 972 207 4298

press@ypo.org (mailto:press@ypo.org)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: YPO via Globenewswire

