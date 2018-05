This R&D unit accomplishes continuous drying and granulation with very narrow and reproducible residence times in the dryer and stable quality of the granules with regard to moisture content and particle size. Other exhibits on display include the BFC 50 TriPan film coater with three exchangeable drums, which can handle batch sizes of 7-75 l, the VMA 300 single-pot granulator, the BRC 25 roller ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...