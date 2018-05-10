

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the Phase III IMblaze370 study evaluating the combination of TECENTRIQ or atezolizumab and COTELLIC or cobimetinib did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival or OS compared to regorafenib.



The study evaluated the combination in people with difficult-to-treat, locally advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) whose disease progressed or who were intolerant to at least two systemic chemotherapy regimens.



More than 95 percent of patients in IMblaze370 have microsatellite stable (MSS) tumors and based on the available data, checkpoint inhibitors as monotherapy have not demonstrated clinically meaningful efficacy in MSS mCRC. The results from IMblaze370 were consistent with this prior monotherapy experience, showing that treatment with TECENTRIQ alone did not provide a meaningful clinical benefit compared to regorafenib in this patient population.



Safety for the combination of TECENTRIQ and COTELLIC appeared to be consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination. The results from IMblaze370 will be further examined and presented at an upcoming medical meeting, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX