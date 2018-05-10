

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net profit attributable to the group increased 22.6 percent to 1.11 billion euros from 907 million euros in the same quarter last year.



Group Core net profit was 1.2 billion euros, up 11.8 per cent from the previous year.



Jean Pierre Mustier, Chief Executive Officer of UniCredit S.p.A.,'All Transform 2019 targets are confirmed and we are continuing our disciplined execution of the plan with all team members working together to make UniCredit a true pan-European winner.' Net operating profit was up 25.5 per cent year-over-year to 1.9 billion euros, reflecting strong underlying commercial performance and strict cost and risk discipline.



Revenues for the quarter declined 0.7 per cent to 5.1 billion euros, mainly sustained by strong performance in fees at 1.7 billion euros, up 2.8 per cent from the prior year. Main contributions to revenues came from CommercialBanking Italy, CEE and CIB. Net interest income was 2.6 billion euros, down 0.9 per cent from the prior year.



Fiscal year 2018 revenue target is confirmed at 20.1 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX