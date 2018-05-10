Capita plc - Announcement re: Rights Issue

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, ANY OF THE RESTRICTED TERRITORIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10 May 2018

Capita plc

Admission of Nil Paid Rights

Further to the announcement made on 23 April 2018 by Capita plc ("Capita" or the "Company") regarding the Rights Issue, the Company confirms that 1,001,032,281 New Shares of 2 1/ 15 pence each will be admitted, nil paid, to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and will be admitted, nil paid, to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. (London time) today.

The Prospectus is available at www.capita.com/investors.

The defined terms set out in the Prospectus apply in this announcement.

Enquiries

Capita plc

Andrew Ripper - Head of Investor Relations +44 207 654 2220

Fiona O'Nolan - Investor Relations Director +44 207 654 2281

Citigroup Global Markets Limited +44 207 986 4000

Joint Global Coordinator, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Sponsor

Stuart Field

Peter Brown

Goldman Sachs International +44 207 774 1000

Joint Global Coordinator, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Sponsor

Charlie Lytle

Bertie Whitehead

Barclays Bank plc +44 207 623 2323

Joint Bookrunner

Lawrence Jamieson

Banco Santander, S.A. +34 91 257 2388

Joint Bookrunner

Simon Payne

Powerscourt +44 207 250 1446

Victoria Palmer-Moore

Mazar Masud

LEI no. CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") and Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") are each authorised in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the "PRA") and regulated by the PRA and the FCA in the United Kingdom. Banco Santander, S.A. ("Santander" and, together with Citi, GSI and Barclays, the "Banks") is a Spanish public limited company, incorporated under the laws of Spain and lead regulated by the Bank of Spain and the Spanish Securities Market commission, and in the United Kingdom authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA. The Banks are each acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Rights Issue and Admission, will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this document) as a client in relation to the Rights Issue or Admission and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, or for providing advice, in relation to the Rights Issue or Admission or any other transaction or arrangement referred to herein.

