Infosys Releases New Capabilities for its AI-powered Enterprise Service Management Café

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, has released new enhancements to its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered plug-and-play solution, Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café. The new capabilities further advance the adoption of ServiceNow with more than 40 solutions ready to be deployed across IT service management, user experience and mobility, as well as business process automation across human resources (HR), facilities, travel logistics and finance.

For IT teams, Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café accelerates the deployment of ServiceNow with pre-configured process templates in a managed services environment. For end-users, the Cafe provides a streamlined, intelligent and intuitive user experience.

Key Highlights of the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café:

Chatbots deliver faster, smarter service desk solutions with ServiceNow

The solution offers an option to leverage chatbots with the power of AI and automation that work in tandem with ServiceNow to get queries addressed. Customers receive a seamlessly integrated bot that empowers users to take advantage of self-service, helping reduce direct tickets to the service desk and significantly improving user satisfaction.

Leverage the solution beyond IT to support other business functions

Extends ServiceNow beyond IT to support other business functions including customer service management (CSM), HR, facilities management, project portfolio management (PPM), security operations, cloud management platform and governance, risk and compliance (GRC). Customers are able to establish a single integrated enterprise platform with world-class solutions for enhanced user experience, better control, transparency and maintenance.

Vertical solutions and business domains include persona-based self-service portal

The user friendly service catalog caters to vertical industry solutions, including retail, financial services and manufacturing. This improves user satisfaction significantly through a persona based self-service portal, featuring a simple two-click service-catalog solution. The offering includes vertical specific solutions like Restaurant-in-a-Box, Enterprise Software library for manufacturing domain, Meet the Expert, Travel Management and more to address customers' real-time challenges. Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café enables companies to leverage plug-and-play solutions that address pain areas specific to industry verticals and automate them on the ServiceNow platform.

CXO/Service Management dashboards help executives get actionable insights

Provides intuitive preconfigured reports and dashboards that help CXOs have a real-time view of service health. It offers self-service, license management, AI and orchestration dashboards based on industry standard and best practices.

Café Mobility solution delivers work where employees need it

Delivers enhanced experiences for users on the go, with iOS and Android apps enabling users to create, update, track and approve tickets on the move.

Customers such as UK-based water company, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water (DCWW), are tapping the solution today, transforming their enterprise service experience.

Peter Jones, Head of Service, DCWW, said, "Our main goal at DCWW was to transform the way colleagues access IT services through an intuitive portal supported with automated workflow. We found Infosys' unique 'transformation first' approach a valuable proposition to help us design and deliver the solution in a collaborative manner which enabled us to focus on improving our core business and service experiences."

Tom Reuner, Managing Partner, Business Operations Strategy and M&A Advisory at HfS Research, said, "With its single code and data model, as well as its focus on automation, collaboration and workflows, the ServiceNow platform has evolved into a critical enabler for an organization's digital journey. By leveraging AI and broader automation capabilities, the Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café offering is transforming the user experience beyond traditional areas of service management to streamline and drive innovation across business functions such as HR and Finance. Infosys stands out by supporting clients with a vision that is refreshingly devoid of the ITSM jargon. Its vision of service experience transformation is guiding clients to overcome the traditional organizational stovepipes that all too often scupper innovation."

Tony Beller, Vice President worldwide alliances and channels, ServiceNow, said, "ServiceNow transforms work by automating workflows across the enterprise. The Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café's newer offerings simplify service management, helping clients think beyond IT and applies AI to accelerate customer success."

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, Executive Vice President, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions and Infosys Validation Solutions, Infosys, said, "The new capabilities added to our Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café offering will help to further drive innovation for our clients, not just across IT, but into other business functions as well. At a time where organizations are undertaking a digital transformation, our Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café solution enables faster implementation and improvement of ServiceNow projects, allowing clients to make significant savings which the whole business will benefit from."

