

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Thursday after U.S. stocks posted solid gains overnight, led by energy, financial and technology stocks.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite surged around 1 percent each as investors remained hopeful that the Iran nuclear deal will remain partially intact, even without the United States.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher, with energy stocks leading the surge as oil extended rally to reach 3-1/2-year highs on supply worries.



The dollar held firm amid rising U.S. Treasury yields while ringgit forwards fell more than 2 percent in offshore trade after a stunning election upset in Malaysia by the opposition.



On the data front, consumer prices in China were up 1.8 percent year-on-year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was beneath expectations for 1.9 percent and down from 2.1 percent in March.



The bureau also said the producer prices advanced an annual 3.4 percent - matching forecasts and up from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



The U.K. house price balance hit its lowest level since November 2012 largely driven by the weakness in London, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors reported. The house price balance came in at -8 in April, the lowest since November 2012, after stagnating in March.



Across the Atlantic, reports on consumer prices and weekly jobless claims as well the latest batch of earnings news may sway investor sentiment.



European markets fluctuated before closing higher at more than three-month highs on Wednesday, with sentiment helped by encouraging first-quarter earnings and gains in energy stocks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.6 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose about 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX