

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L), a provider of investment and wealth management services, Thursday reported net operating income for the first quarter of 75.4 million pounds, up 6.8 percent from 70.6 million pounds in the year-ago period.



Net operating income of 66.6 million pounds in Investment Management for the quarter was 5.2 percent higher than the 63.3 million pounds for the comparable period in 2017.



Total funds under management were 37.8 billion pounds at the end of the first quarter, up 5.4 percent from 35.8 billion pounds a year ago. However, funds under management declined 3.3 percent from 39.1 billion pounds at 31 December 2017.



Philip Howell, Chief Executive of Rathbones, said, 'Although investment markets fell back a little in the first quarter of 2018, trading was solid with net operating income up 6.8% from the same period last year. Total funds under management fell 3.3% to £37.8 billion during the quarter, compared with decreases in the FTSE 100 Index and the MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index of 6.4% and 3.8% respectively.'



