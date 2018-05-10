

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Risk insurance and reinsurance provider Beazley Group Plc (BEZ.L) Thursday reported that its gross premiums written for the 3 months ended March 31 increased 10% to $631 million from $573 million last year.



Premium rates on renewal business increased 3%.



The company said its property team have benefited from the improved underwriting conditions seen in the wake of the high catastrophe frequency experienced at the end of 2017. As such, premiums have increased 29% year on year to $108 million.



Reinsurance division also benefited from improved underwriting conditions with rates increasing 7% across the portfolio, driving an increase in premium of 7% to $90 million.



Specialty lines, our largest division, saw premium increase to $295 million, a 6% increase. This was driven by a 17% increase in business written within the US.



The company said its political, accident and contingency division has achieved good growth across a number of areas which has enabled it to increase premiums by 14% year on year despite rate pressures in some areas, in particular terrorism.



Andrew Horton, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Beazley made a strong start to 2018 with premium growth of 10% on average across the portfolio. We have also seen rate increases across many lines of business as the market recalibrates its pricing in the wake of the high catastrophe activity seen in late 2017. While our investment return is lower than we would have hoped at this stage, US interest rates are now materially higher which will benefit the business going forward.'



The company said that there have been no major catastrophe events in 2018 and its previous guidance, of a full year combined ratio in the low nineties with below average reserve releases following the natural catastrophes of 2017, is unchanged.



