

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported that for the 13 weeks to 6 May 2018, Group like-for-like or LFL sales excluding fuel were up 3.6%, comprising contributions from Retail of 1.8% and Wholesale of 1.8%. Group LFL including fuel was up 1.9%.



Total sales were up 3.8% excluding fuel, and up 2.1% including fuel.



David Potts, Chief Executive, said, 'We are pleased to have made a strong start to the year, again becoming more competitive for customers while delivering growth on growth. We expect to continue to improve in the year ahead.'



The company said it is on track for its targets of 700 million pounds of annualized sales by the end of the year, and 1 billion pounds in due course.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects its net debt to continue to fall during 2018/19, although first half phasing will be impacted by the timing of payroll payments due to last year's 53rd week.



Morrison Supermarkets added that its expectations remain unchanged and it is confident of another strong year ahead.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX