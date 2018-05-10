

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar fell against its major opponents in the Asian session on Thursday.



The kiwi slipped to a 10-day low of 1.7181 against the euro and a 2-1/2-month low of 1.0811 against the aussie, off its early highs of 1.6977 and 1.0681, respectively.



Reversing from its early highs of 0.6980 against the greenback and 76.57 against the yen, the kiwi declined to a 5-month low of 0.6903 and near a 2-month low of 75.82, respectively.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 1.73 against the euro, 1.09 against the aussie, 0.68 against the greenback and 74.00 against the yen.



