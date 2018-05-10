

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group PLC (BT_A.L, BT.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax increased 11% to 2.62 billion pounds mainly due to specific items in the prior year. Basic earnings per share was 20.5 pence compared to 19.2 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was down 2% to 3.44 billion pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 27.9 pence compared to 28.9 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 7.50 billion pounds for the year, down 2%.



Fiscal year reported revenue was down 1% to 23.72 billion pounds. Underlying revenue down 1% for the year, lower than the Group's outlook for the full year.



For 2018/19, the company projects: underlying revenue (IAS18 basis) to be down approximately 2%; and adjusted EBITDA (IAS18 basis) in a range of 7.3 to 7.4 billion pounds.



The Board has proposed final dividend of 10.55 pence, giving a full year dividend of 15.4 pence, unchanged from 2016/17.



Separately, the Group announced its new strategy to drive sustainable long term growth in value by leading in converged connectivity, including a three year reduction of 13,000 roles (mainly back office and middle management roles) at a total cost of 800 million pounds. The Group also plans to hire approximately 6,000 new employees to support network deployment and customer service.



BT and the Trustee of the BT Pension Scheme have reached agreement on the 2017 triennial funding valuation and recovery plan. The Group said the funding deficit at 30 June 2017 is 11.3 billion pounds, with the increase from the 2014 valuation mostly due to a fall in long-term real interest rates. The deficit will be met over a 13 year period, maintaining the remaining period of the previous plan. The recovery plan includes material contributions by BT to the Scheme of 4.5 billion pounds by 30 June 2020, when the next valuation is expected to take place.



