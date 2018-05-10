

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased slightly in March from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.1 million in March from EUR 1.04 billion in the corresponding month last year. The shortfall also widened from EUR 0.88 billion in February.



Both exports and imports advanced by 6.6 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively in March from last year.



During the first quarter, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.72 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 2.3 billion in the same period of 2017.



