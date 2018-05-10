Regulatory News:

Total SA (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (CAC: TOTF. PA) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) today announced that the two companies have entered into a broad strategic agreement to drive deployment of new natural gas heavy-duty trucks. Total has agreed to purchase up to 50.8 million shares of Clean Energy's common stock for $83.4 million, to become Clean Energy's largest stockholder with ownership of 25% of Clean Energy's outstanding shares of common stock. This transaction is subject to, among other things, Clean Energy obtaining the approval of its stockholders' meeting, which was originally scheduled for May 30, 2018 and which Clean Energy is announcing will be postponed to June 8, 2018.

Clean Energy, with support from Total, also plans to launch an innovative leasing program that is intended to place thousands of new natural gas heavy-duty trucks on the road and fueling at Clean Energy stations. As presently contemplate, this program will allow fleets to begin driving heavy-duty trucks with the cleanest engine in the world at no increased cost compared to the diesel alternative, while also guaranteeing a discounted natural gas fuel price to diesel. Total intends to provide up to $100 million of credit support for the program, which the companies expect to launch in Q3 2018.

"Customers and regulators around the world are demanding cleaner transportation alternatives, particularly in the heavy-duty market," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total. "Natural gas can become the fuel of choice. Total believes there is a strong development opportunity in the natural gas for transportation market in particular in the United States which benefits from unique giant low-cost gas resources. Total is looking forward to partnering with Clean Energy to accelerate the remarkable innovation capacities of this company."

Promoting the use of natural gas and increasing its share in Total's overall output are part of Total's integrated strategy to expand its low carbon businesses. Total has vast experience with natural gas, with operations on five continents, making Total one of the world's largest leaders all along the natural gas value chain, including with liquified natural gas (LNG) positions in the U.S.

"There couldn't be a better endorsement for the future of natural gas heavy-duty trucking in North America than for Total, one of the largest energy companies in the world, to step up with this investment," said Andrew J. Littlefair, CEO and president of Clean Energy. "Being

a European-based company, Total is all too aware of the opportunity to transition to cleaner alternative fuels. Launching the financing program should expedite the adoption of natural gas as the most environmentally friendly fuel for the trucking industry."

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of natural gas fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in North America with a network of over 550 stations across North America that we own or operate. We build and operate compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas stations (LNG) and deliver more CNG, LNG and RNG vehicle fuel than any other company in the U.S. Clean Energy sells Redeem RNG fuel and believes it is the cleanest transportation fuel commercially available, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70%. Clean Energy owns natural gas liquification facilities in California and Texas which produces LNG for the transportation and other markets. For more information, visit www.CleanEnergyFuels.com.

Cautionary note from Total

Forward-Looking Statements from Clean Energy Fuels Corp.

Additional Information

