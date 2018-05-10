Global leaders in visualization products have completed the acquisition of eyevis and Teracue

Today Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced that they have completed the acquisition of eyevis, which includes the company Teracue. In line with the announcement earlier in April, Leyard and Planar have completed the acquisition process.

Through this geographic expansion, the companies will better serve customers in EMEA with combined marketing, sales, installation support and customer service.

"We are pleased to welcome eyevis and Teracue to Leyard and Planar," said Marco Bruines, CEO of Leyard EMEA. "We are confident that eyevis's and Teracue's strengths and resources will further support our customers in Western Europe and bring world-class visual solutions to new markets."

eyevis, a German manufacturer of large screen systems, is one of the leading providers and integrators of visualization systems for professional applications in control rooms, broadcast, virtual reality and simulation. eyevis solutions include displays, graphics controllers, software and accessories. Teracue, a manufacturer and supplier of professional IPTV and video-networking systems, was included in the acquisition. Teracue was acquired by eyevis in 2014.

Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems, eyevis and Teracue, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the number one market share leader in the LED display market and fine pitch LED and offers indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2017). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among "China's Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies." For more information, visit www.leyard.com.

