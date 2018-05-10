Today, JLINC Labs launched JLINC CONTACTS on the Salesforce AppExchange. JLINC allows users to set their data preferences and manage their own data permissions across vendors on the Internet.

Users can view and update their personal data on Salesforce using JLINC and Heroku Connect. This offers a potential solution to the most difficult compliance requirements for personal data control under GDPR.

"JLINC provides Salesforce users the ability to let their customers manage how their data is used on a granular level, helping build better customer relationships and trust," said Jim Fournier, Co-founder and CEO, JLINC Labs-a pioneer in digital identity.

Under GDPR, EU citizens have a set of rights that organisations operating in the EU must fulfill, including: transparent consent; data use notification; data rectification; data portability; control over third-party data sharing; and the right to erasure.

How it works: JLINC lets users create dynamically permissioned-data shared with each organisation. Data is exchanged under Information Sharing Agreements called ISAs. An ISA defines the terms for how the individual's data can be used. A record of each data exchange is held on JLINC services for both parties, and a permanent record is created for audit purposes.

"JLINC is not another place that stores customer information. JLINC manages information about information. Vendors that adopt JLINC continue to store customer data on their own systems, often CRM Systems. End-users of any JLINC apps or cloud services can store their data on any combination of those," said John WunderlichChief Data Privacy Officer at JLINC. "JLINC manages which data flows to each organisation, under what terms, and records every data transaction for both parties."

Giles Watkins,U.K. Country Director of IAPP, former head of KPMG Privacy and Digital Trust and Commercial Director of JLINC, said, "Because JLINC is built on a protocol level, and is fully interoperable and extensible, it provides the only GDPR solution to let individuals move their data around between systems. This enables the parties to record data transactions using any audit system, blockchain, log or ledger."

JLINC Labs is a privately-held Delaware corporation, providing Internet data provenance to build data quality and trust between people and organisations. Learn More at http://www.jlinclabs.com

