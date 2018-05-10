FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10 May 2018

London and Associated Properties PLC

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

London and Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") confirms it posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on Tuesday, 19 June 2018) and Form of Proxy to shareholders on Wednesday 9 May 2018.

The document is now available on the Company's website and a copy posted to all shareholders who requested a printed copy. A form of proxy and attendance card was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

A RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM and the proxy form was made on 30 April 2018.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office, 24 Bruton Place, London, W1J 6NE and is available for download from www.lap.co.uk.

Ends.

Contact:

Anil Thapar, Company Secretary, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000