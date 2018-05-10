

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next plc (NXT.L) reported that its full price sales for the fourteen weeks to 7 May were up 6.0% on last year. Retail sales were down 4.8%, for the period. Sales in Online business were up 18.1%. The Group noted that its sales in the first quarter were better than it expected and around 40 million pounds ahead of its internal forecast, boosted in recent weeks by unusually warm weather.



For the year to January 2019, the Group now projects earnings per share growth of 3.7%, revised from prior outlook of 1.4%. For the full year to 26 January 2019, the Group expects full price sales to grow 2.2%, revised from prior outlook of 1.0%.



