Intertrust Kiora's offline OTT video delivery capabilities were recognized by the TV Connect 2018 Panel of Judges. See a demo at booth F50 today at the Olympia, Hammersmith.

Intertrust Technologies Corporation, the inventor of Digital Rights Management (DRM), is pleased to announce that its Kiora offline content delivery platform, won the "Best OTT Platform Service" award at the TV Connect Awards Ceremony held on May 9th, 2018 in London. The award is held in conjunction with the TV Connect event currently taking place at the Olympia in London.

Kiora is Intertrust's OTT platform, which provides attractive and secure OTT video service experiences to consumers in low to no bandwidth locations. Composed of an innovative back-end cloud platform and edge video distribution appliances, Kiora creates local Wi-Fi based content zones for consumers to enjoy protected video content on their smartphones and other portable devices. Kiora's content zones can be placed in a wide variety of environments ranging from cars, trains and airplanes to buildings with weak network connections in developing cities, rural communities and generally locations with limited bandwidth access.

Kiora was competing against five other companies, the most competition in the nine award categories. "We are delighted that the TV Connect judges chose Kiora for this award," said Kenny Huang, managing director, Intertrust ASEAN and general manager of Intertrust ExpressPlay. "Kiora gives content providers the ability to reach their customers even when a reliable broadband connection isn't readily available."

For TV Connect attendees, to find out more about Kiora, please visit Intertrust's booth at the event.

Intertrust's ExpressPlay CA was also a finalist for an award in the content protection category.

About Intertrust Technologies

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations from mobile and CE manufacturers and service providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management, software tamper resistance and privacy-driven data platforms for AdTech, DNA storage, and IoT.

Founded in 1990, Intertrust is based in Silicon Valley, with regional offices in London, Mumbai, Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing. The Company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.

