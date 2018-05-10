

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV Plc (ITV.L) said Thursday that its total revenue for the first quarter rose 6 percent from the year-ago period and its performance in the quarter delivered as expected.



For the first quarter, total revenue grew 6 percent to 908 million pounds from a restated 853 million pounds in the year-ago period. Total external revenue rose 5 percent from last year to 772 million pounds.



While Broadcast & Online revenues increased 3 percent to 526 million pounds, ITV Studios revenues rose 11 percent to 382 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the company said that ITV total advertising is expected to be up 2 percent over the first half, with continued strong growth in online and broadly flat ITV Family NAR. The company noted that profits over the first half will reflect the timing of the Football World Cup.



For the full year, ITV said it is on track to deliver continued good organic revenue growth in ITV Studios and double digit revenue growth in Online revenue.



