

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Holdings Corp. (KNM), an entertainment and health fitness company, reported that profit for fiscal year ended March 2018 increased to 30.5 billion yen from 26.0 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 225.59 yen compared to 191.89 yen in the previous year.Reven



Revenue for the year grew to 239.5 billion yen from 229.9 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ended March 2019, the company expects profit of 32.0 billion yen and 236.63 yen per share, revenue of 250.0 billion yen.



