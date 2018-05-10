

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist building products distributor SIG Plc (SHI.L), in its four-month trading update, reported that group revenues from continuing operations increased 2.2%, with currency contributing 2% to growth and working days 0.5%. Like-for-like revenues edged down 0.3 percent.



Trading conditions remain mixed across the Group's markets, with continued confidence across Mainland Europe and Ireland but ongoing challenges in parts of the UK construction sector.



LFL revenues were down by 4.4% in the UK & Ireland, with a significant adverse impact from poor weather conditions in the region during February and March. The company said the Exteriors business further suffered from weak market conditions in UK commercial new build and RMI markets, as previously indicated.



The mainland Europe businesses continued to perform well, with LFL revenues up 3.8% with good growth mainly in France, Germany and Poland.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects a stronger second half to the year, reflecting both normal seasonality and the benefit of ongoing cost and margin actions coming through in H2. Providing there is no further deterioration in UK market conditions, the expectations for underlying profitability for the full year remain unchanged.



Separately, the company announced that its Chairman, Andrew Allner has stepped down from his external Non-Executive Chair position at Marshalls plc. The change took effect following the close of the Marshalls plc Annual General Meeting on 9 May 2018.



