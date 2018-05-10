

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) reported profit before tax of 100.6 million pounds for the year ended 28 February 2018 compared to a loss of 8.0 million pounds, prior year. Total basic profit per share were 28.7 pence compared to a loss of 2.7 pence. Fiscal year underlying Group EBITDA rose by 293% to 135.2 million pounds. The Investments division made a profit of 123.9 million pounds following the disposal of its 49% interest in the parent of Eddie Stobart, Greenwhitestar, in April 2017. Underlying profit before tax was 117.4 million pounds compared to 27.4 million pounds. Basic earnings per share from underlying operations were 32.6 pence compared to 8.0 pence.



Fiscal year revenue increased by 87.0% to 242.0 million pounds, driven by increased revenue in the Aviation division, following the acquisition of the airline, Stobart Air, which had revenue in the year of 119.8 million pounds.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 4.5 pence per ordinary share, giving an increased total dividend payable for the year of 18 pence, comprising three interim dividends of 4.5 pence and a final dividend of 4.5 pence.



