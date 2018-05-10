

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) announced the Group's outlook remains unchanged with 2018 underlying earnings per share expected to be in line with 2017. BAE Systems will announce its financial results for the half year ending 30 June 2018 on 1 August 2018.



Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, said: 'We have a large order backlog and strong franchises with good prospects to further these positions in the coming months. The new organisation structure is now established to drive our strategic priorities to deliver both in year targets and to provide a solid foundation for medium term growth.'



