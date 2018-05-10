

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nedbank Group Limited, the majority-owned South African banking subsidiary of Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L), said that it produced a strong performance for the first quarter of 2018, underpinned by the return to profitability of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated or ETI in their fourth-quarter of 2017. Managed Operations performed in line with expectations. While business and consumer confidence levels have improved, the beneficial impact thereof in the group's performance to date has largely been limited to improved trading and market-related activities. Credit demand and transactional activity has remained subdued, but an improvement is expected from the second half of 2018.



Net interest income grew at low- to mid-single-digit levels. The net interest margin (NIM) for the period widened ahead of the full-year 2017 level of 3,62% led by advances and funding mix benefits, as well as improved asset pricing.



The group's credit loss ratio (CLR) now reported under IFRS 9, increased in line with expectations and was slightly below the lower end of our 60 to 100 bps through-the-cycle target range.



Non-interest revenue grew just above mid-single-digit levels. Commission and fee growth reflects subdued levels of client transactional activity as well as accounting impacts from IFRS 15, offset by continued cross-sell and gains in clients across our retail and wholesale businesses. In line with the improved business sentiment, trading and private equity income grew strongly, while insurance income increased off a low base in the first quarter of 2017.



Disciplined expense management resulted in expenses growing in line with our expectations.



Nedbank said its earnings guidance for 2018 remains the same as announced on 2 March 2018, where we noted: 'Reflecting on the impact on the group of the greater levels of business and consumer confidence evident in the early part of 2018, an improving economic outlook, ongoing delivery on our strategy and ETI's returning to sustained levels of profitability, our guidance for growth in diluted headline earnings per share for 2018 is to be in line with our medium-to-long-term target of greater than or equal to GDP plus CPI plus 5%.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX