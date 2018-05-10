

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L), in its trading update in relation to the four month period from 1 January 2018 to 30 April 2018, said that Revenue in the four months of 601 million pounds was 3% higher than the prior period, consistent with our full year guidance in March. Trading was marked by improved conditions in rates products and an uptick in equity volatility, offset by ongoing weaknesses in power and poor credit markets.



The company noted that all commentary on year on year performance is included at constant exchange rates.



John Phizackerley, TP ICAP CEO, said,'The integration of TP ICAP remains our number one priority and we remain firmly on track to deliver our target of £100m of synergies. Post the successful delivery of readiness for MIFID II we are now moving in to large IT system migration, as well as increasing our workforce in Belfast. New combined offices are shortly scheduled to open in London and New York.'



Global Broking delivered an increase in revenues of 5% to 442 million pounds. This was primarily driven by a good performance in the Rates business, which was up 8%, and the Equities business, up 22% following a strong performance in the Americas.



The Energy & Commodities division saw a 4% decline in revenues to 111 million pounds, with power and commodities markets still struggling, although the PVM oil business continues to perform well.



Institutional Services revenue is down 7% to 10 million pounds, and Data & Analytics revenue is up 4% to 36 million pounds. Both business divisions are going through a period of restructuring in line with strategic goals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX