

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in March from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The trade surplus shrank to EUR 558 million in March from EUR 822 million in the corresponding month last year.



Both exports and imports dropped by 3.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively in March from last year.



The share of EU member states was 81 percent in exports and 77 percent in imports.



During the first quarter, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.1 billion, down slightly from EUR 2.15 billion in the same period of 2017.



