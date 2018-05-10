

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - As there is still a long way to go to achieve the price stability target of 2 percent, it is appropriate to pursue powerful monetary easing, according to the summary of opinions from Bank of Japan, released Thursday.



At the monetary policy meeting on April 26 and 27, policymakers said the bank should continue with the current monetary policy with the aim of persistently encouraging the virtuous cycle to take hold and achieving the price stability target.



In a speech, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said when assessing the extent to which interest rates stimulate economic activity and prices, it is essential to consider the level of real interest rates.



Looking ahead, Kuroda said if real interest rates decline as inflation expectations rise, the stimulative effect on economic activity and prices will become stronger.



The commitment to achieving 2 percent inflation at the earliest possible time has not changed, he added.



