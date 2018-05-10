

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in April, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.7 percent rise in March. That was just above the 1.8 percent increase economists had forecast.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.8 percent annually in April and utility costs went up by 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in April versus the expected gain 0.1 percent.



