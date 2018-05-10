Independent Research Firm Verdantix recently published the report "Smart Innovators: Space Management". Drawing upon in-depth interviews with senior executives across the space management market, Verdantix analysed the most important trends and technology solutions that will shape the near-term evolution of space analytics and enable agile work. In the report, Verdantix identifies 31 cutting-edge technology firms as "Smart Innovators" in the Space Management market.

"Today's space and workplace management solutions tout a sophisticated set of functionalities enabled by the IoT in buildings, the ubiquity of smart phones and visual displays," commented Ibrahim Yate, Real Estate Facilities Analyst at Verdantix and author of the report. "The emerging generation of space management solutions allow building users to maximise utilisation and create agile working environments that promote employee comfort and happiness."

The report provides a thorough analysis of factors shaping the emerging generation of space management, with the primary factor being the ability to save millions on real estate operational costs whilst delivering workspaces that encourage productivity and retain talent. Cutting-edge innovations from leading vendors bring the ability to nudge employees to promote a well-functioning agile space, promoting employee wellbeing by helping them personalise their indoor experience, and leveraging space analytics for productivity gains and better office design.

"The research demonstrates that space management is a market brimming with growth potential," commented Verdantix Managing Director, Rodolphe d'Arjuzon. "Vendors are developing innovative capabilities to link space analytics with the hot trends in corporate real estate, including employee wellbeing, integrating facilities management processes to deliver a smart workplace and boosting productivity."

In the report, Verdantix names the following 31 solution providers as "Smart Innovators" in Space Management and highlights the key components and functionalities which make each vendor stand out: Asure Software, ARCHIBUS, Axxerion, CadM, Cree, Critical Core, Digital Lumens, Enlighted, Essential, ExcelIT, Excitech, FM:Systems, FSI, Humanyze, IBM, iOffice, Mapiq, MCS Solutions, Micello, Officebooking, OfficeSpace, Optimaze/Rapal, Planon, RedstoneConnect, Rifiniti, Schneider Electric, Serraview, SWG, Signify, SpaceIQ, Trimble.

To learn more about these innovative technologies, click here to purchase the full report and register for our upcoming webinar, which will discuss real estate investors' awareness and interest in space management and agile work software solutions.

