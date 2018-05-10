I VG Premium E-Liquids Enjoys a Sweet Taste of Victory with an International Accolade at Vapouround Awards

PRESTON, England, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

I VG Premium E-Liquids, a British company, have once again asserted themselves as one of the world's leading e-liquid brands after receiving the accolade for Best Sweet of the Year at the prestigious Vapouround Awards.

The world famous Bubblegum Millions flavour, which is served in over 60 countries and 6 continents, received the award in Birmingham, United Kingdom on 4th May, 2018.

"We are extremely proud that our Bubblegum Millions flavour has received such a significant award in an industry where completion is fierce" said the CEO of I VG Premium E-Liquids Ahsan Bawa. "This flavour is loved by millions of vapers around the world and it's amazing to see the flavour receive the recognition it deserves."

This isn't the first award that I VG's Bubblegum Millions flavour has received. In 2017, the fans favourite picked up the Best Fresh Flavour award at the Vapor Fair in New York City.

The award triumph has coincided with the announcement that I VG Premium E-liquids is expanding its range of Millions Flavours to the I VG Sweets range. The Launch of the three new flavours Spearmint Millions, Orange Millions, and Lemon Millions has come as a nice surprise to fans.

"It's companies like I VG that create suspense leading up to the awards and make the night so special," said the editor of Vapouround Magazine Paul Caplin. "Bubblegum Millions winning Best Sweet flavour speaks for itself."

I VG Premium E-Liquids was founded in 2016 and they quickly established themselves as a global brand within the vaping industry, with their multiple international award winning products, and exhibiting their products at the biggest vaping exhibitions across the globe.

For the first time in their history, I VG exhibited simultaneously at two major vape exhibitions on the same weekend between 4th - 6thMay 2018. They were greeted by tens of thousands of adoring vapers at the Hall of Vapes in Stuttgart, Germany and Vaper Expo in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Future exhibition include:

VapITALY Verona, 19th - 21st May 2018

Vape Expo Madrid 9th - 10th June 2018

About I VG Premium E-liquids

I VG Premium E-liquids is a world leading E-Liquid brand offering a wide range of premium E-Liquids to their worldwide customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.ivgeliquids.com

