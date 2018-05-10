Interview: Saltwater technology is similar to that of lead battery storage, but only natural materials are used. Helmut Mayer, Managing Director of Blue Sky Energy, explains how this compares to lithium-ion, which currently dominates the residential PV sector.pv magazine: Blue Sky Energy offers a salt water-based home storage system as an alternative to common lithium-ion batteries. How does the basic principle of this technology work? Helmut Mayer: The basic principle is very simple. The technology is similar to lead-acid batteries, except that only natural materials are used. The ions move in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...