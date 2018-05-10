This years ecosummit focussed on smart green energy and mobility. The 99 speakers of which 69 were start-ups presented innovative solutions to a changing energy economy, catering to the needs of end-customers, developers and utilities alike.Ecosummit Berlin hosted the 9th iteration of the start-up event under sunny skies by the riverside. An international potpourri of start-ups, utilities and venture capitals gathered for the two-day event, to take a whiff of what the clean-tech industry has to offer in the years to come. A hot topic for the renewable energy economy now are software solutions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...