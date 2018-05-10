

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Office for National Statistics publishes UK industrial and construction output figures and visible trade data at 4:30 am ET Thursday. Industrial output is expected to grow 0.2 percent on month in March following a 0.1 percent rise in February.



Ahead of these reports, the pound fell against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3532 against the greenback, 148.71 against the yen, 1.3587 against the franc and 0.8768 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



