Technavio market research analysts forecast the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of hyphenated Raman systems as one of the key emerging in driving the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market. A hyphenated Raman system, commonly known as a hybrid or combined Raman system, combines Raman analysis with other analytical techniques such as Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) or Photoluminescence (PL) into a single system. These hyphenated systems allow a complete analysis of the sample on a single benchtop while significantly lowering the cost of ownership when compared with the two individual systems. They also help in reducing the time and energy of placing and alignment as compared with loading the sample into two separate systems.

In addition, there has been an increase in the use of Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC) with the Raman spectroscopy hyphenated system. The DSC-Raman system incorporates the strengths of thermal analysis with Raman spectroscopy. When these two complementary techniques are combined, they provide greater insight into material changes at a molecular level.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the advantages over other methods as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market:

Advantages over other methods

When it comes to testing the composition or nature of materials, the advantages of Raman instruments over other methods and devices make them a superior choice. The process of quality control in several sectors such as the pharmaceutical sector, the educational sector, and the industrial sector has changed drastically, particularly with respect to incoming raw materials due to the introduction of handheld Raman spectrometers. Unlike other testing methods such as mid-infrared and near-infrared spectroscopy, these instruments do not require the sample to be pre-treated. Handheld Raman spectrometers allow the sample to be tested through a transparent packing material such as plastic or glass. Software onboard these devices do not require the user to have any prior knowledge of analytical chemistry to be able to use them on a regular basis.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for lab equipment, "The handheld Raman spectrometer is suitable for both solid and liquid samples but can also be used in the analysis of gaseous samples when used with other special equipment. Raman spectra can be obtained from aqueous solutions as water does not cause an interference. Therefore, these advantages of Raman instruments are expected to drive the demand for these products during the forecast period."

Global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market segmentation

This market research report segments the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market into the following products, including LRI and HRI and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the two major products, the LRI segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 57% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is HRI, which will account for nearly 45% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global laboratory and handheld Raman instruments market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 48%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

