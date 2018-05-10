The President of Russia Vladimir Putin Has Received a FAN ID

MOSCOW, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ministry of Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation has reported that the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin received a FAN ID of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The official ceremony took place in the FAN ID Distribution Center in the Sochi Olympic Park. During the event the Head of the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation Nikolai Nikiforov informed the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin about the implementation of the FAN ID project. The FIFA President Gianni Infantino also received a FAN ID.

"Russia is the first country in the world that implemented the FAN ID project at the FIFA matches. The unique technology makes it possible to verify the tournament participants in advance and ensure a high level of security during the matches. We successfully tried out this technology at the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup. In total, we can issue up to two million FAN IDs. Over 675 thousand FAN IDs have been applied for up till now," said the Head of the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

A FAN ID is a personalized spectator's card, which is part of the football fan identification system. The executive contractor for the implementation of the project is the Ministry of Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

FAN ID is personal, issued free of charge once for all the FWC2018 matches. Every spectator who has purchased a FWC2018 match ticket must receive a FAN ID. In order to do this one must submit an application at http://www.fan-id.ru/ or register at a FAN ID Distribution Center. In combination with a match ticket a FAN ID ensures comfortable and fast access to the stadium for all spectators. Foreign spectators can enter Russia with a FAN ID visa-free. FAN ID also entitles its holder to free travel on special trains between the FWC2018 host cities and on public transport of the host cities on match days. FAN ID is issued in the FAN ID Distribution Centers in Russia, foreign offices of Rossotrudnichestvo, VFS Global Visa Application Centers worldwide, or you can have one delivered by mail.

