BISICHI MINING - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Annual Report and Notice of AGM





Bisichi Mining PLC

Annual Report - year ended 31 December 2017 and Notice of Annual General Meeting - 6 June 2018.

This is to confirm that Bisichi Mining PLC has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on 6 June 2018) and Form of Proxy to shareholders.

The document was published on the company's website and a copy was posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

A RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM and the proxy form was made on 23 April 2018.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the company's registered office, 24 Bruton Place, London, W1J 6NE and is available for download from www.bisichi.co.uk

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do

Garrett Casey

Company Secretary

020 7415 5030

10 May 2018