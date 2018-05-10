

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 09-May-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,239,929.73 11.7688



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 32,943,479.97 16.2911



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,520,570.03 20.2876



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/05/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 18,910,814.81 18.9108



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 09/05/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 525000 USD 5,858,684.87 11.1594



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 11625000 USD 130,300,524.88 11.2086



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 51,120,479.87 13.7052



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 456,288.79 15.2046



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 17096 CHF 295,127.37 17.2629



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,885,935.32 17.4928



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 621454 GBP 7,239,523.08 11.6493



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/05/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3118738 USD 56,843,102.19 18.2263



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2556764 USD 51,599,248.73 20.1815



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/05/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3949859 EUR 73,186,169.95 18.5288



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 13,192,296.57 15.72



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 09/05/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,187,249.42 16.1048



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 13,248,712.76 17.5203



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 894,858.19 19.5026



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,253,965.60 17.3191



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/05/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 17,340,225.63 11.0586



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 307,927.18 19.4448



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/05/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,187,480.11 20.6366



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,656,563.99 21.1448



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 09/05/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,794,364.49 18.3237



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,076,859.37 18.323



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 09/05/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,723,457.54 14.0882



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,288,522.94 19.5872



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,875,921.45 16.8355



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,016,125.97 11.351



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,092,898.63 20.5101



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/05/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 190,873,812.37 16.9193



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,874,580.12 18.248



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,824,087.12 5.743



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/05/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,500,624.02 18.5686



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 392,847.05 15.8579



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,274,688.72 14.1583



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 499,675.16 18.0096



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/05/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 49,590.80 20.8365



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/05/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 14,129,946.15 21.3019



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/05/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,141,650.43 20.2179



