Cars in the "Most Beautiful Race in the World" to be Certified in 1000 Miglia Register

The engines are now warming up for the 1000 Miglia, the 36th incarnation of the race held between 1927 and 1957. From the 16th to the 19th of May 2018, the 450 registered crews, from five continents, will traverse seven regions and over 2000 towns and villages in more than 1700 kilometres of Italian roads notable for their beautiful scenery and artistic value. The race, the very symbol of Italian excellence, will be divided into four stages: from Brescia to Cervia-Milano Marittima; from Cervia-Milano Marittima to Rome; from Rome to Parma; and from Parma to Brescia.

The 2018 edition of the "most beautiful race in the world" sees the introduction of the 1000 Miglia Register, managed in cooperation with ACI Storico, ACI Sport and FIVA (Fédération Internationale des Véhicules Anciens). The aim of the 1000 Miglia Register is to satisfy the demand for clear, transparent guarantees of the historic original condition of the vehicles involved, in the face of the ever-growing number of registrations for the race and the large number of classic cars which have made a reappearance after careful restoration.

With the 1000 Miglia Register, the race organisers - 1000 Miglia Srl and Automobile Club Brescia - aim on the one hand to catalogue, register and certify the unique vehicles which took part in at least one of the 24 races between 1927 and 1957, identified by chassis numbers or licence plates, and on the other to regulate and certify the models that took part in at least one event between 1927 and 1957.

Two registers will be set up and managed by the certification bodies: 1000 Miglia Competitor Cars 1927/1957, only for vehicles that took part in one of the original events between 1927 and 1957; and 1000 Miglia Eligible Cars, for vehicles suitable for registration and participation in subsequent commemorative events.

Only original cars built before 31 December 1957 and in original condition or restored as such, or cars with documented modifications made during use may be registered in the 1000 Miglia Register. The possession of a FIVA Identity Card will be required for admission in the 1000 Miglia Register, and this may be requested at the time of registration. Vehicles owned by residents in Italy must also be in possession of ACI Storico documentation (this will be optional for non-residents).

The 1000 Miglia Register will simplify registration for future events: from 2019 onwards, provision of certification number will be sufficient, and there will be no need to supply further documentation, data and photographs for the vehicle. One of the functions of the Register will be to provide a guarantee of the authenticity for transactions involving vehicles which conform to the "1000 Miglia Standard".

