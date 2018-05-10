

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK industrial production grew marginally again in March, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Industrial output rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, the same pace of increase as seen in February. Output was expected to gain 0.2 percent.



Meanwhile, manufacturing output dropped 0.1 percent after easing 0.2 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast production to fall 0.2 percent in March.



On a yearly basis, growth in industrial output improved to 2.9 percent in March from 2.1 percent in February. Nonetheless, this was slower than the forecast of 3.1 percent.



At the same time, manufacturing output advanced 2.9 percent, in line with expectations, and faster than February's 2.5 percent increase.



