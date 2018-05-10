

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp. (PCRFY.PK, PCRFF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal year 2018 consolidated net profit attributable to stockholders surged 58 percent to 236 billion Japanese yen from last year's 149.4 billion yen. Earnings per share grew to 101.15 yen from 64.31 yen a year ago.



Parent-Alone net income plunged to 174.0 billion yen from 443.4 billion yen last year.



Consolidated operating profit grew 37 percent to 380.5 billion yen from last year's 276.8 billion yen, and operating margin improved to 4.8% from 3.8% a year ago.



Consolidated net sales were 7.98 trillion yen, up 9 percent from 7.34 trillion yen. Domestic sales grew 2 percent and overseas sales climbed 16 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2019, the company expects sales of 8.30 trillion yen, up 4 percent from last year, operating profit of 425.0 billion yen, up 12 percent, and attributable net profit of 250.0 billion yen, up 6 percent from the prior year.



